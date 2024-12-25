POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders carried on a tradition of delivering joy in one South Florida community on Christmas Day.

Some families had a hard time making Christmas a reality this year, but they were given a boost by those whose job is to protect and serve.

“Merry Christmas!” said an official on a fire truck.

First responders with Broward Sheriff and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spread joy to families on Wednesday

“It’s just such an awesome experience, and it’s amazing to be able to give back to the community,” said Kori Christmas with PBFR.

The departments came together for the annual Benevolent Association Christmas Express. First responders and community volunteers helped make Christmas a reality for struggling families in Pompano Beach.

“It’s great to serve your community and give back to the children who don’t have anything for Christmas, and it’s just awesome to be able to do this,” said Christmas.

Trucks filled with toys made their way through different neighborhoods throughout the city. The toys were then given out to the children of families that have a hard time affording presents this holiday season.

“Something that looks like a simple toy to us means so much to that family,” said Kathy Olivia with Benevolent Association Christmas Express. “Where I find my joy is in the faces of the moms, the dads and the grandparents who have tears pouring down their faces because we’re able to help supplement them for Christmas to be able to put a smile on those kids’ faces.”

Of course, it wouldn’t have been a Christmas celebration without Santa Claus.

Old St. Nick rode along with first responders, passed out toys and hugged children, doing his part to spread holiday joy.

“I’ll be glad to see Santa Claus if I can hug his neck!” said Pompano Beach resident Regina Turner.

Longtime residents said they’re very thankful to the Benevolent Association for helping children smile on Christmas.

“I’m just so grateful and thankful for what they do every year for the kids. Some kids out there can’t have nothing, but we try and help them out, help save the kids,” said Turner.

This event has been held every Christmas for more than 20 years.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.