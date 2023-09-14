FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff helicopters are taking flight again, weeks after a tragic crash.

7Skyforce spotted one of them above Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

The department grounded the fleet for reinspection after the deadly Aug. 28 crash involving Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Capt. Tennyson Jackson.

The helicopter was on the way to an emergency when it fell from the sky into a apartment complex in Pompano Beach apartment complex.

Jackson and a resident in the apartment building where the BSFR chopper crashed were killed.

