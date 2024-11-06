FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has won reelection as the county’s 17th sheriff just days after his police vehicle was broken into.

The sheriff handily won another term after receiving 67% of the vote on Tuesday’s election, compared to his opponent Charles Whatley with 33%.

Tony has served as sheriff since 2019 after he was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Tony easily won reelection, just days after his work vehicle was broken into.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Tony’s police car was broken into in Fort Lauderdale, at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Several items were stolen, including firearm magazines, a handcuff key and personal items. No weapons were taken, and several items have been recovered.

After issuing a “be on the lookout” later that day, Fort Lauderdale Police located and arrested Andre Demetric Perry. He was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of obstructing police.

Deputies said Perry, 42, was subsequently arrested on charges including burglary and grand theft related to the burglary of Tony’s vehicle.

