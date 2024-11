FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has won re-election as the county’s sheriff.

As of 10:30 p.m., he was leading with 67% of the vote in compared to his opponent Charles Whatley with 33%.

Tony has served as sheriff since 2019 after he was appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

He is the county’s 17th sheriff.

