NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A state panel has decided to issue a written reprimand against Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony over a license controversy.

The panel reprimanded Tony for omitting that his driver’s license was previously suspended when he renewed it in 2019.

The Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission decided against a judge’s recommendation, which was 18 months probation for the county’s top law enforcement official.

This all stems from an allegation brought by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement against Tony in 2022 that accused him of violating state law by not disclosing his license was suspended while he spent several years living in Pennsylvania.

