FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony broke his silence Friday on a controversial booking caught on surveillance video which showed three Broward Detention deputies beating a subject—an incident that happened back in 2022 which resulted in them facing a second-degree felony charge and being placed on administrative leave.

Surveillance video showcases the moment BSO Deputies Denia Walker and Cleopatra Johnnie, as well as Sgt. Zakiyyah Polk, began to punch and kick 38-year-old Samantha Caputo, who was brought the county jail on a charge of driving under the influence in October 2022.

The scuffle ensued when deputies ordered Caputo to remove her clothes and change into a jail uniform, which is standard during the booking process.

However, things would take a turn when Caputo pulled her shirt over her head and tossed it, underhand, to the deputies which Caputo’s lawayer, Philip Johnston, said was “taken as a sign of disrespect”.

Deputies responded by pushing Caputo against a wall. The push made her fall behind a yellow line, which is a blind spot for the cameras, because its the inmates changing area.

Due to the constant movements and the restricted camera angle the women often went in and out of view throughout the duration of the video. Though at one point, a white foam like substance was presumably sprayed and fell onto the deputies shirt. The video doesn’t clear show who sprayed the substance.

In an interview with 7News last week, Johnston said one of the deputies attacked Caputo with pepper spray while another shocked her with a taser.

“She tried to get back to her feet, the guard caught her throat with an open hand and took her down to the ground. Another guard pepper-sprayed her within seconds. This is all taking place within seconds,” said Johnston. “The guard hit her with knee strikes, punched her, stomped on her, the main officer takes out a Taser and tases her once, tases her a second time.”

But Sheriff Tony said behind that yellow line is where Caputo bit, scratched, and even broke the bones of one of the deputies. He said Caputo was on drug and the deputies acted in their right.

“Everyone in this organization will be held accountable and everyone in this community will be held to the same standard,” said Sheriff Gregory Tony. “The video is crystal clear, that they had demonstrated only the level of force necessary to get this individual back in compliance. Our standard is reasonable, necessary and proportionate to the threat of which we face.”

Caputo’s DUI charge was later dropped and her attorneys argue that the deputies did use excessive force.

