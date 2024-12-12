CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire officials are giving some words of warning when it comes to Christmas trees.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials held a public tree lighting of a very different kind at Coral Springs Regional Institute Of Public Safety, Thursday morning.

Officials lit a pine tree on fire to show its nature and typical pattern if it catches fire.

BSFR Battalion Chief Michael Kane stressed the importance of a well-hydrated Christmas tree, stating that a dry tree is a dangerous tree.

“Give the tree a good shake, and determine whether or not those pine needles are falling to the ground,” said Kane. “Also, look at the color. They should not be brown; they should be very green.”

The fire chief also said trees should be positioned away from windows or doorways that may be used as exits during emergencies.

