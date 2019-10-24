Broward sheriff announces 2 in custody during funeral of slain Coral Springs firefighter

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced a break in the case while speaking at the funeral of a slain Coral Springs firefighter.

Christopher Allen Randazzo, 39, was found dead at a beach resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Saturday.

Detectives classified it as a homicide on Monday and a hunt for those responsible ensued.

“The victim, Christopher Randazzo, was last seen leaving the area of Aruba Beach Cafe at approximately 1 a.m,” said BSO Sgt. Don Prichard.

On Thursday morning, dozens of first responders, colleagues and loved ones gathered at a Coral Springs Marriott to say their farewells to Randazzo.

7News cameras captured the casket draped with the American flag as it was wheeled inside the building.

Speaking at a podium, Tony revealed new information in the case.

“We have committed every single resource to bring the justice that is necessary to bring closure to this,” he said. “I’m here to tell you that we have identified all four suspects. Two are in custody, and we have a confession.”

The room erupted in applause after Tony made the announcement.

The funeral remained underway as of 12 p.m.

