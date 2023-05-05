(WSVN) - In an effort to better protect students and staff members, the Broward County school district announced that only clear backpacks and bags will soon be allowed on all school campuses.

The new policy will go into effect on the first day of the 2023/24 school year starting on August 21. It will not apply to teachers, staff, volunteers or visitors.

Only clear bags, such as purses, duffel bags, fanny packs, lunch boxes, etc. will be allowed. The policy will be for all students in grades pre-K through 12.

“This added layer of security is a game-changer,” said BCPS Interim Superintendent Earlean Smiley in a statement. “It will allow school security personnel and everyone on campus to quickly spot and report if someone has brought a prohibited item to school, and it will also help serve as a deterrent.”

Mesh and colored backpacks will not be permitted, even if they are transparent.

According to the district, all the contents inside a bag must be visible.

The only exceptions permitted are:

A small non-transparent pouch for personal hygiene items.

Thermal food containers carried inside clear lunch boxes.

School-approved sport-specific carrying case for athletic equipment.

School-approved instrument-specific carrying case for band equipment.

