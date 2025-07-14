FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Starting on Monday, parents of children attending Broward County Public Schools can apply for free or reduced lunch.

For the 2025-26 school year, lunch prices are set to increase by $1 for paying students.

According to the district, each reduced-price lunch is 40 cents and will be offered based on eligibility, requiring families to complete an application.

The school district had allowed free lunch for every student in the district; however, due to recent budget cuts, the district said it could not afford it anymore.

Breakfast, however, will continue to be served for free.

The application for free lunch can be found on the district’s website.

