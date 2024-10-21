FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public School joined the annual Read for the Record event to promote early childhood literacy.

As part of the event, which is presented by Jumpstart, the world’s largest shared reading experience, Broward School Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn was joined by Florida Panthers mascot Stanley.

The event took place at Northside Elementary in Fort Lauderdale as children and adults read the same book on the same day. This year’s selection was Piper Chen Sings, a book about a young girl who overcame her nerves before singing at a school concert.

Following the reading of the book, the children received a copy of the book and hockey pucks.

