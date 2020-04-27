Broward Schools reduce meal distributions to twice a week

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district is changing the way they serve students in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district is currently making meals available at 51 schools across the district, but it is reducing the days that they distribute from five days a week to two.

Meals are now available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie discussed the reasoning behind the change on Monday.

“Part of the rationale for that is that it’s more convenient for our families to come. They’re only making two trips per week versus five,” he said. “It is also more efficient, and it’s safer for our staff and everyone else involved, so this makes a lot of sense to us.”

Broward County Schools have delivered about half a million meals to students since schools closed in mid-March.

For a list of schools that do these distributions, click here.

