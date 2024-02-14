PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - As the sixth anniversary of the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School unfolds, Broward County schools are uniting to honor the 17 lives lost and the 17 others injured on that fateful Valentine’s Day in 2018.

The mass shooting occurred inside one of the school’s building in Parkland. Since then, the community has marked this day with the acknowledgement of the lives forever altered.

Around 8:20 a.m., students and staff at Eagle Ridge Elementary School formed a heart on the field, showcasing their support on this somber day. Wednesday also marks the day families of the victims rolled out an initiative using re-created voices of gun violence victims to call lawmakers.

At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, faculty and students welcomed first responders and their K-9 units with cheers and signs as they held a breakfast for them at their school cafeteria.

Debbie Hixon, who lost her husband in the shooting, described the importance of remembering the lives lost and advocated for change.

“Remember those that were lost,” she said. “What is the impact of gun violence and how does it affect families.”

Over the past year, various government officials, from the state to the national level, have toured the the untouched building, hoping to shed a light on what they can do to prevent gun violence.

“Your vote matters, your voice matters and you use your voice in our democracy with your vote, said Hixon. “So it’s very important that people understand you need to vote all the way down the ballot. People that make your local laws and govern locally really affect you even more than on a national level.”

Max Schachter, who lost his son in the tragedy, spoke about the need to accept living with the status quo.

“Never live in the past, but always learn from it,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing here today.”

Fred Guttenburg and Lori Alhadeff, who lost their children in the shooting, echoed the sentiment that action is crucial to prevent further tragedies.

“I know you’re going to be forever changed, as is everyone else who’s been through that building,” said Guttenberg. “All that matters is what we do next.”

On Tuesday, Alhadeff announced a moment of silence for the victims at 10:17 a.m. at a Broward County Public School board meeting. This gesture, which will be carried out at schools in the district, serves as a remembrance for the victims.

The moment of silence followed an additional five seconds of silence with a graphic displayed in their honor.

During Wednesday’s moment of silence, all the names of the victims killed in the shooting were read aloud.

Additionally, the anniversary will be marked with acts of service throughout schools in Broward County.

At Fort Lauderdale High School, several artists from Wynwood will be in an attendance to paint murals around the campus.

“The meaning of today is to really give back service and love to our community and our students here,” said Erin Brown, principal of the school. “We really want it to be a positive day full of service and kindness.”

Broward Schools Superintendent Peter Licata visited students at Coral Springs Middle School as they remember the tragedy and create bracelets, paint rocks and design artwork with messages of kindness and love.

“This day has to live on. The memory of the loss ones, has to live on,” he said. “We can’t forget. We also have to continue to learn from it. Today was a day about recognizing those families, the community, making sure we do everything to make schools safe, make sure we work on mental health and make sure we never forget the families that were lost there today. It’s important. It’s important to the community.”

At 12:30 p.m., a candle-lighting and dove release ceremony at Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center, located at 5655 Coral Ridge Drive, began.

The event has taken place every year since the 2018 deadly shooting. The wellness center opened after the shooting and has remained opened ever since to those who needed support.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.