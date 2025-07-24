FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As students in Broward County gear up to head back to the classroom, school officials are highlighting a few changes they will encounter.

Speaking with 7News Thursday, Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said he is excited for classes to start on Aug. 11.

“I’m excited. We have a lot of wind in ourselves right now — a lot of momentum to move, innovate, and create better learning opportunities and environments for our kids,” he said.

Some of those exciting changes includes the launch of artificial intelligence in the classroom, which Hepburn notes will make the school day more efficient.

“We’re the first K-12 district in the nation, and not just in the nation, in the world, that has adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI tool in the Microsoft suite that’s gonna assist us to become more efficient and more effective across the board,” said Hepburn.

In addition, Hepburn said, this year, students will have more academic options, such as four new K-8 schools. These include Coconut Creek K-8 Academy of Excellence, Coral Cove Academy of the Arts K-8, Hollywood Central Preparatory K-8 and Silver Shores STEAM Academy K-8. Silver Shores, which will focus on math, engineering and aviation.

For students who want to learn more about robotics and culinary, Pines Collegiate Academy 6-12 will offer those kind of classes.

Hepburn also made some news on a very important topic: school lunches. He said all students will continue to receive free breakfast, but students will need to fill out forms to get free and reduced-price lunch meals.

“We’re reverting back to our program that many people are familiar with who’ve gone to public school, where you have to fill out forms to become eligible for free and reduced lunch,” he said.

The superintendent also emphasized the school district’s new phone policy for the school year.

“When a student gets on campus, they are to put it up, either turn it off or put it in airplane mode, for the duration of the day,” he said.

While students still have to walk through metal detectors at the high schools, there will another layer of security to keep students safe.

Nearly 100 Armed Guardians took part in the back-to-school training using the Multiple Interactive Learning Objective Range simulator at Keiser University Pembroke Pines on Thursday. The group is made up of veterans, former law enforcement officials and security personnel.

“It’s done in a simulator. It’s called MILO system. It gives the guardians some discretionary scenarios,” said Broward County Schools Police Chief Kevin Nosowicz.

Guardian Robert Ung said he signed up for this program to protect the students.

“Being around kids, they keep me young and active,” he said.

Staff will also have a new technology at their disposal: a crisis alert badge. This badge aims to speed up emergency response times by notifying people about any emergencies.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.