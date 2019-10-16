Broward Schools designate Feb. 14 as half-day in honor of Parkland victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board has designated Feb. 14 as a half-day for all Broward students starting in 2020, the second anniversary of the Parkland school massacre.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the school board amended the previously approved academic calendar Wednesday to move up the half-day from Feb. 20 to Feb. 14, designating it as a commemoration day in honor of the 17 students and teachers killed by a former student during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The school board hasn’t figured out what will happen in 2021 because Feb. 14 falls on a Sunday, but this upcoming Valentine’s Day will be designated as a “Day of Service and Love” to encourage students and residents throughout Broward County to participate in volunteer services.

Eric Chisem, who supervises the Broward school year calendar, said the staff committee that plans out the calendars will make sure Feb. 14 remains a half-day from 2020 onward.

Chisem also said the school board will release a complete list of ceremonies and community activities that are still being planned before February.

