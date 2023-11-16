FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The relentless rainfall that battered South Florida all day Wednesday led Broward County Public Schools officials to cancel classes on Thursday.

Officials confirmed the cancellation of all classes and the closure of district offices in an X post, late Wednesday night.

“All before and after school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, scheduled meetings, other planned night events and evening classes are also canceled,” the statement from the school district reads.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 1:15 a.m. on Thursday.

