FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The relentless rainfall that battered South Florida all day Wednesday led Broward County Public Schools and Broward College to cancel classes on Thursday.

Officials confirmed the cancellation of all classes and the closure of district offices in an X post, Wednesday night.

“All before and after school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, scheduled meetings, other planned night events and evening classes are also canceled,” the statement from the school district reads.

Meanwhile, officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools said classes will resume as scheduled on Thursday, and all public schools will remain open.

Late Wednesday night, officials with Broward College, where classes were canceled on Wednesday, confirmed that all campuses will also be closed on Thursday.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

