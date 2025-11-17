FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - School officials in Broward County and two other Florida counties are touting a new pilot program funded by the state that will improve emergency response times on campus.

“We’re all in for innovation when it comes to keeping our students and our staff safe,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn.

The Campus Guardian Angel program features a $500,000 fleet of remote-controlled drones that can assist authorities in responding to threats at schools once a panic alert is activated.

“Those drones will be deployed in the building. Being able to have a birds’ eye views of what’s going on the hallway and the classroom, it could also announce audio announcements to the potential shooter, engage with that shooter,” said Hepburn.

The program is offered by a company based out of Texas, which employs a remote team that will activate the drones onsite at the school.

“We put them in the schools ahead of time, in charging boxes, and if somebody presses a button or alerts from the school, our job is to respond in five seconds to be on the shooter in 15 seconds and to degrade or incapacitate in 60 seconds,” said Campus Guardian Angel Founder Justin Marstin.

Broward County, along with Volusia and Leon Counties, were chosen to roll out the new security measure.

“We haven’t decided what school yet, we’re gonna start with just one school first and then go from there,” said Hepburn.

Hepburn believes technology like what’s used in these drones could’ve made a difference in the shooting that killed 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

“Going up on the higher floor, I think it was the second floor, being able to get those drones up on the second floor and using the audio to alert students and staff, absolutely I think it would have saved lives,” said Hepburn.

Hepburn said the district will be coordinating with the company to decide which school to start the pilot program at. He said it will most likely start at a high school before being considered anywhere else so they can make assessments on whether to expand the security system further.

