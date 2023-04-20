FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - We’re now getting a look at the damage done to several schools soaked from the historic floods that rocked Broward County.

The Broward School district said the floods caused millions of dollars in damage, and some rooms at several campuses are not even usable.

“So far, to date about $10 million worth of damage,” said Broward school board member Debra Hixon.

Broward Schools officials showed 7News the damage done to two of nine schools, Thursday, impacted by the heavy rains, last week, flooding an auditorium and even making it rain indoors.

Parkway Middle School sustained extensive damage to its performing arts building, where cellphone video provided by the district showed rain coming through the ceiling, flooding the auditorium.

“We sustained major stage damage,” said Angeline Flowers, Parkway Middle School Principal. “Our orchestra pit was flooded as well as roof leaks over our pews and also rain onto the stage.”

At Stranahan High School, Principal Michelle Padura explained how the storms impacted them.

“We quickly had to put a plan together to divert students from utilization of these rooms,” she said.

There was three feet of water in the auditorium and eight inches in the book room. There was also a foot of water in the weight room and JROTC room.

The auditorium saw the bulk of the damage, which is currently in the process of being gutted.

“The carpeting has been removed, seating is out of there,” said Padura, “so that will take some time for all of those restorations to be made.”

On Monday, the district shared images of damage to Walker Elementary, including collapsed ceiling tiles and water in the classrooms.

The school district said repairs at each of the schools is currently underway.

“We look to the state and our federal friends to help us with some of this recovery effort,” said Hixon, “but the district has already started those remediation processes.”

Though the price tag so far stands at $10 million, school board officials said they expect that number to rise.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.