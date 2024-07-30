PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has voted to suspend the mother of a transgender student who was allowed to play on the girls’ volleyball team for 10 days.

In a 5-4 vote, the board said Jessica Norton will also get demoted from her current position. Her salary will remain the same but she will be kept away from school records.

The decision from the school board comes after controversy over Norton’s decision to allow her transgender daughter to play on the volleyball team at Monarch High School, where Norton worked.

Norton was an information management specialist at the high school.

At a Tuesday meeting, school board members said that Norton’s decision was a violation of Florida law.

Some meeting participants agreed.

“Violating a state law is no small thing and there needs to be consequences,” said a woman.

When the controversy first began, as a result of an anonymous tip, Norton and three others were reassigned. Months later, the other three employees are back at their previous jobs while Norton’s employment status remained in limbo until Tuesday.

Norton said in a previous meeting that she did nothing wrong.

“My daughter was flourishing at Monarch. She was not just a volleyball player. She was also very involved student. She was freshmen and sophomore president,” said Norton.

She claimed the district has mishandled the case.

“From the get go, I had to sit through an interview where SIU detectives insisted on referring to my daughter as my son, as he/him, refusing to use her legal name, her legal gender,” said Norton.

