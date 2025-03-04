FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board voted to give teachers and other eligible employees a pay raise.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, all eligible Broward County school employees will get a 3% salary increase.

The three employee groups include members of the Broward Teachers Union Education Professionals, Broward Principals and Assistants Association and Educational Support Management Association of Broward.

Following the vote, union officials held a press conference to applaud the good news.

“I’m here today to thank you. Basically, this is really such a step in the right direction,” said Lisa Maxwell, Executive Director of Broward Principals and Assistants Association.

There’s a hope that our salaries are growing, that we’re able to afford it and get off those two and three jobs and just be fully committed to our students because that’s what it’s about. Making sure we’re in our classrooms and we’re doing this, we’re smiling, we’re happy. We want to be there for our students, and that’s what it’s about,” said Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers’ Union.

It was all smiles and no disagreement at the board meeting and in the post-vote presser. These pay increases are retroactive so they impact teachers’ current salary for the 2024-2025 school year.

“Please note that these are increases to base salary, not a one-time bonus, and retroactive to July 1, 2024,” said Broward Schools Board Member Debra Hixon.

“We thank you for equitable pay raises, and we thank you for the commitment that you’ve made to the most important people in your school district and that’s the people,” said Mark Kaplan, Coral Glades High School Principal.

The pay increase is a $31 million investment for the district.

Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn credits the investment to the district’s Chief Financial Officer who, Hepburn said, is looking at the budget through a new lens.

“So this is just a start. It is a priority for us to continue to increase the percentage of compensation that we provide to all of our employees in the future,” he said.

The school board is expected to vote next week on pay raises for another group of employees at Broward County.

