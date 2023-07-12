FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward School Board has reached an agreement with Dr. Peter Licata, who will assume the role of superintendent, departing from his previous position within the Palm Beach County School System.

The contract, spanning a duration of three years, will see Licata receive an annual salary of $350,000.

Under the terms of the agreement, Licata will be eligible for additional bonuses amounting to $20,000, provided the district achieves an ‘A’ rating and meets other predetermined goals. This incentivized compensation structure aims to motivate Licata and the district to excel academically.

While Licata assumes a significant leadership position within the Broward County education system, a majority vote by the board members can result in his termination without cause.

Licata is also obligated to relocate to Broward within a year to fully immerse himself in his new role and better serve the district.

