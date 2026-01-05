(WSVN) - Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff has announced she will not seek re-election.

The district four official announced she will not seek a third term and decided to throw her support behind educator Sharry Kimmel.

She said that it is her hope that if Kimmel wins, she will continue her vision for the community.

Alhadeff was elected to the school board after she lost her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa in the Parkland school shooting back in 2018.

During her tenure, she introduced “Alyssa’s Law,” which requires school staff to have panic buttons in classrooms.

The election is scheduled for Aug. 18.

