PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward School Board discussed the potential closure of seven schools in the district due to enrollment declines and budget cuts during a meeting on Monday.

The discussion took place as officials cited declining student enrollment and a cash crunch as reasons for the closures.

“We have to take drastic measures to make sure our fund balance remains in a good state and we can continue to provide the same level of service to our students and families,” said Dr. Howard Hepburn, Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

Under the board’s plan, Plantation Middle School would close, and students would be moved to Plantation High School, which would become a grade 6-12 school.

North Fork Elementary School would also be on the chopping block, with those students sent to Walker Elementary or split among four schools.

Plans would also include moving students from Sunshine Elementary in Miramar to Fairway Elementary.

Students from Panther Run Elementary in Pembroke Pines would be moved to Chapel Trail Elementary; students from Blair Middle in Sunrise would be sent to Westpine Middle; and students from Seagull Alternative High School in Fort Lauderdale would be moved to Whiddon Rogers Education Center.

Palm Cove Elementary would also close, with students moving to Pine Lakes Elementary.

Hepburn said he has little choice because of a nearly $95 million budget shortfall, which has already led to a hiring freeze and the district stopping most travel and overtime. He added that the district is losing 9,000 students over the course of a year.

“We’ve been experiencing a decline in enrollment for the past 10 years, but especially within the past three or so years. We are continuing to have a decline in enrollment each year to the tune of an additional 3,600 students,” said Hepburn.

Hepburn added that the public will get ample time to provide feedback as the board will hold a formal vote in January.

“For many families, it will be heartbreaking, but I do believe there is an opportunity for us to come out on the other side stronger than ever,” said Rebecca Thompson, School Board Member for District 2 in Broward.

The superintendent says he knows many students will be affected by these difficult decisions and will send a recommendation on next steps by Friday.

“As for next steps, I will send out a formal recommendation in a memo to the board by this Friday. Followed by a formal vote in January to codify the recommendations in that letter,” said Hepburn.

