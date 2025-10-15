FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County school board members have given the green light to limited phone use in some schools.

The board approved a measure, Tuesday, to allow cell phone use during lunch time for high school students.

The change is expected to take effect immediately.

Officials say phone use remains restricted throughout the whole school day across the county for grades K-8. Those in high school are still restricted from using it during class instruction and class change.

