FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County’s public schools will remain closed for a second consecutive day due to extensive flooding caused by inclement weather that began earlier this week and continues to affect the region, school district officials said.

The Broward County School Board reached the decision during a meeting held Thursday evening.

School district officials confirmed the cancellation of classes and all school activities on Friday, citing the historic flooding and more rain being forecast for Friday.

Broward County School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff said many Broward County Public Schools staff members who went to school buildings to assess flood damage were unable to access them.

BCPS Chief of Staff Dr. Valerie Wanza said the schools have sustained about $2 million worth of damage, adding there are 30 schools that they have been unable to access because of the flooding in and around the buildings.

BCPS Chief of Communications John Sullivan said the damage level was unexpected, and that’s why they closed schools at 11 p.m. on Wednesday instead of earlier.

Sullivan said the schools that sustained the most damage are located in Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood and Oakland Park.

The relentless downpours also led to the full closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the roads surrounding it. FLL officials said the airport is expected to remain closed until at least 9 a.m. on Friday.

Classes will resume on Monday.

In a press release, a BCPS spokesperson wrote, “The District will continue to provide updated information, including the status of school and District operations for Monday, April 17, as soon as it is available. Updates will be shared on our District’s website (browardschools.com) and through our social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.