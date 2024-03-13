FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An organization in Broward County is once again lending a helping hand to help people in need get back on their feet.

The Broward Partnership on Wednesday hosted a career and resource fair in Fort Lauderdale.

The event serves as a way to connect people experiencing homelessness with employment opportunities and resources from local businesses.

More than 200 Partnership participants attended. They met with nine companies and several outreach and community resource providers who were there to help.

“In 2008, I was homeless, and I actually came to this program, which changed my life,” said Bobby Walters, a former Partnership participant. “I was able to stay here, get a job, complete the program and move forward, and now today, all these years later, I’m able to help others.”

Broward Partnership has provided shelter and support to more than 34,000 people in their 25-year history.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.