PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Some parents across Broward County are upset by district officials taking too long to let them know classes would be canceled on Wednesday.

A mother who spoke with 7News said she has four kids who attend four different Broward County schools. She believes officials shouldn’t have waited so long to decide to cancel classes on Wednesday morning as storms inundated neighborhoods with water as early as Tuesday night.

“We had enough warnings last night. The [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] radios were going off, like flood alerts, coastal, everything. Why did you wait so long?” she said. “We should be able to trust our school district that they’re gonna make the right decision.”

What made the delay sting most for this mother is she had her teenage son, who has autism, board a bus Wednesday morning to go to Atlantic Technical College.

“By the time they got there, the school was closed. I’m thankful that the bus driver did not leave my special needs son, he’s autistic, and safely brought him home,” she said.

All over Broward County, neighborhood after neighborhood were turned into rivers and lakes, with countless residents left to figure out how they could go about their daily routine.

“There were already people trying to get to work or trying to figure out, ‘If I can’t get to work, am I going to be penalized?” said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco.

Fusco also believes district officials should’ve made the decision to cancel classes much sooner.

“You have a lot of people that act like they’re in charge and that they’re the smartest people in the room, but they certainly don’t show it. And that reckless announcement by 6:30 [a.m.] today showed it,” said Fusco.

Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn said the initial decision to keep campuses open on Wednesday was based on an analysis of Tuesday’s forecast for the following day, which had shown substantially less rainfall than what ended up actually falling on several communities as the morning started.

“I understand the frustration of our late call this morning. We did discover that we had two of our bus depots that serve a large number, thousands of students, to be able to pick up and bring them that those two bus depots were inaccessible and flooded, which caused us to make the difficult decision,” said Hepburn.

District officials argued the safety and wellbeing of students and staff has always been their highest priority when making these decisions.

“We have 200-plus school buildings that we’d have to review, make phone calls and use our cameras and things like that to really assess the conditions of those facilities, and also the conditions for transportation, the conditions for routes, neighborhoods, and then make a final call as quick as possible. We tried to do that as quick as possible this morning but we’re definitely working with our partners to create a better protocol to tighten that up so we could make those calls significantly earlier,” said Hepburn.

District officials have since declared a state of emergency and already made the call to cancel all classes for Thursday. The district and all offices will be closed as even more storms are forecasted to roll through the county.

“At the end of the day, it took parents losing their minds on social media, it took the teachers union getting involved, it took the first responders to call a local state of emergency for our county for you guys to actually do something,” the upset mother said.

The superintendent said they also received reports of water bursting through into some schools in Davie and Hollywood. Officials are actively working to assess any damage to impacted campuses.

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