Broward paratransit bus driver accused of molesting special needs passenger

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County bus driver is facing a serious charge after, police said, he molested a special needs passenger in Hollywood.

Jakeem Jackson has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a disabled person.

According to Hollywood Police, he inappropriately touched the victim, who is confined to a wheelchair, while working for the county’s paratransit bus service, back in May 2019.

Jackson was arrested back on Sept. 9 and has since been released on $45,000 bond.

Officers believe there may be more victims and are asking them to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

