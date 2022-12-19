FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization stepped up to offer holiday help by providing gifts for grandparents.

The Pantry of Broward, with the help of volunteers, hosted an event Monday giving out the gifts.

The toy drive took place in Fort Lauderdale, and it allowed the seniors to pick out presents for their grandchildren.

“With inflation and the cost of living rising, these seniors are trying to take their fixed incomes and stretch them as far as they possibly can,” said CEO of the Broward pantry Maureen Luna, “so we need the help of the community for these types of toys to make the holiday cheer just go that much further.”

The warehouse was decked out in Christmas decorations and packed with toys.

More than 300 seniors were able to take home gifts to give to their little ones.

