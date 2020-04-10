Broward organization teams up with fudge company to gift sweets to ER workers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An organization called Grow Leads Group, which works to foster relationships with Fort Lauderdale business owners, teamed up with a member restaurant A Flair for Fudge to sweeten the day for emergency room workers.

They gathered sponsors and raised money to make and deliver fudge baskets and sandwiches to the staff in the adult and pediatric emergency departments at Broward Health Medical Center.

Area children also provided hand-written thank you notes, which were attached to each bag of fudge.

