Broward officials mark 85th anniversary of lynching with proclamation to victim’s family

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County leaders and the local chapter of the NAACP came together to show support for a local family during an agonizing anniversary.

Sunday marked 85 years since the lynching of Rubin Stacy in Broward County.

Mayor Dale Holness presented a proclamation to Stacy’s family marking July 19 as Rubin Stacy Day, along with the Marsha Ellison, the president of the NAACP Fort Lauderdale/Broward branch.

“The lynching of Rubin Stacy was the decision, it caused the community [to say] that was the last straw, the deciding factor in deciding that we needed the NAACP in Broward County,” said Ellison.

Holness also addressed recent police brutality cases in the county and announced the creation of the Broward County Racial Equity Task Force.

