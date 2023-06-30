FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is ready to celebrate Christmas in July, thanks to some kind donations.

On Friday, officials packed boxes for children at the Broward County Main Library’s loading dock in Fort Lauderdale.

The boxes were filled with donated items for the annual deliveries.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine joined members from the Christmas in July Committee and the Kiwanis Club in loading the boxes with backpacks, school supplies, underwear, socks, diapers and toiletries.

The items that will be given to homeless children of all ages throughout the county.

“It’s an important program. It’s a way for us to help others in their time of need. It’s easy to do it around the holidays, but this is our way of remembering it,” said Udine. “Summertime, 12 months a year, everybody needs help along the way.”

The items will be distributed across the county on July 8.

