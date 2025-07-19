TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nurse is seeking help recovering her stolen car after a thief took it from the driveway of her Tamarac home while she was inside.

Wesline, a registered nurse at one of the Broward County jail facilities, said she’s had the white 2021 Acura TLX for three years after buying it as a birthday gift.

“And I said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna treat myself,'” said Wesline.

Videos and photos, shared with 7News, show the nurse proudly beaming inside the car after buying it.

“Christmas came a little early,” Wesline said in a video recorded by her of the newly-purchased car.

But on Thursday, Ring doorbell camera video shows the car vanishing from the driveway of her home.

“Like a part of you is taken that you literally invested into,” said Wesline.

She said she didn’t find out until the afternoon hours.

“[At] 2:15 p.m., I walked out of here and it’s completely blank. There’s nothing here, and I’m just like, ‘There’s no way.'”

She said all the hard work she put into getting the car vanished in an instant.

“It took me a while to find this car, and I put all my effort, time, energy into finding this car, and then someone has the audacity to come while I’m home,” said Wesline.

A neighbor’s camera captured a shadowy figure walking into the neighborhood. Wesline said the theft occurred in the wee hours of two and three in the morning.

About five minutes after the person is spotted, a white car that looks like the one stolen leaves the neighborhood.

“And this is what I can’t get a grasp of, is them taking it while I’m home, and then on top of that, like why my car?” said Wesline.

She said her car has a distinct Bethune-Cookman College license plate. She has also been constantly checking an Acura tracking app in hopes of finding her car.

“It’s like you have something in your hand and someone just comes and grabs it. Like it’s my property. It’s my sweat, my blood, my tears that I put into this car, and you know? What gives you the right to just come and take it?” said Wesline.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

