FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward NAACP on Friday demanded that a Fort Lauderdale Police officer accused of instigating a fight, using racial slurs and drinking and driving in a marked police cruiser should be fired.

“So we have come this morning to demand accountability and justice from the City of Fort Lauderdale regarding their police officer,” said Marsha Ellison, president of the Broward County NAACP.

John Giga is a 16-year veteran with FLPD.

The NAACP said that Giga has a long history of bad behavior and are asking why his firing is being put on hold.

“It’s a very thorough investigation and what I can’t seem to understand is how an individual like John Giga is still wearing the uniform of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department when its been investigated, and this didn’t just happen last week or the week before, this was Thanksgiving last year,” said Retired Broward Judge County Judge Ilona Holmes. “For a man that’s been suspended four times, reprimanded six times, I think his time has come. It is time for Fort Lauderdale to cut their losses.”

Officer-worn body camera video captured Giga injured and bloodied following a fight in a Fort Lauderdale parking lot in the early morning hours of Nov. 24.

When responding officer arrived at the scene, they did not know that he was a colleague.

According to an internal affairs report, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. after Giga finished his shift when he parked his SUV at Hunters Beach Bar.

“And after his shift, takes off his police uniform, his police shirt, his police gun belt and leaves in his marked police unit and then goes to the bar,” said Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes. “He starts hammering back drinks, drink after drink after drink.”

Surveillance cameras inside the bar captured Giga drinking what appeared to be alcohol several times, socializing and hugging an employee.

The report stated that Giga was also texting a female friend.

“Continues his texting and is rebuffed by this young lady who is not interested and does not respond,” Weekes said. “He gets agitated, is upset and he says that, ‘I’m going to show up and f-things up.'”

Surveillance video later that night showed Giga arriving at Capones near downtown Fort Lauderdale, where the female friend with whom he exchanged texts works.

Once inside Capones, video showed Giga inside while the woman was seen running away.

“This young lady hears at the door and crouches down to hide and secret herself so she is not seen in that bar because she doesn’t want to have anything to do with him that night,” Weekes said. “She then goes into the freezer and hides herself in the freezer.”

Giga then left the bar and spotted men in their cars who were African American. One of the men told officers that Giga approached them angrily, punched one car and yelled.

According to the report, a witness claimed Giga constantly used the N-word.

The men then got out of their car and there was a confirmation between them and Giga that escalated into fight.

During an interview with detectives about the use of the racial slur, Giga said, “That’s not even in my vocabulary. I don’t – I don’t use that. My girlfriend’s Black. There’s no reason that I would ever use that kind of language.”

At the end of the report, the chief gave a one-word recommandation, “termination.”

A citizens review board recommended that Giga should have been fired on June 10. The police union stepped in and asked the Fort Lauderdale city manager and the commission to hold a vote.

