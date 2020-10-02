Broward mayor announces bars may reopen at 50% capacity, restaurants at 100%

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials are following Miami-Dade’s lead and have confirmed some businesses are now free to reopen, while others will see some restrictions relaxed.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Broward Mayor Dale Holness said bars across the county may reopen at 50% capacity but must close by 11 p.m.

Moreover, the mayor said, restaurants serving food can now open at 100% capacity, but standing tables must be added, and they must also close at 11 p.m.

Holness was met with criticism and complaints from some business owners.

“We open at 10:30 [p.m.], my customers are not coming out for half an hour of business,” said a Broward business owner. “You can’t make money from 10:30 to 11 and justify being open.”

The news comes one week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis implemented Phase 3 reopening, lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and businesses.

“We must continue to be vigilant in an effort to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Holness.

The mayor added, while the governor prohibits collecting fines for not wearing masks, Broward County will continue issuing citations that will have to be paid once the governor’s emergency order is lifted.

