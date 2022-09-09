FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have re-arrested an elderly Broward County man, more than 25 years after a 17-year-old girl accused him of drugging and raping her and five years after his son gave prosecutors a video appearing to document the incident.

Louis Bianculli appeared before a judge on Friday morning. The 75-year-old faces several charges, including sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges are similar to the one that landed him in jail back in 2015: sexual assault on a minor.

The latest allegation stems from an incident that, police said, happened in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood back in 1995.

“I do find that there is probable cause,” said the judge at Friday’s bond hearing.

Detectives said the suspect lured a 17-year-old girl to his home, then drugged and raped her three separate times.

The alleged victim told police at the time she made the allegation that Bianculli covered her face with a surgical mask and told her to breathe in.

In her report, Fort Lauderdale Police detective Yvette Martinez wrote, “She remembers passing out and waking up, she did not know where she was.”

After the teen reported the crime, police contacted Bianculli. Martinez wrote that the suspect “admitted to having sex with the victim” and was even “concerned about her age because she was not 18 years old.”

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office declined to charge him.

“Once it went to the state attorney’s office, they made that determination. Fort Lauderdale Police closed her case,” said Martinez.

Police said Bianculli videotaped his attack. In 2017, his son gave the tape to prosecutors.

It took four more years for investigators to identify the victim. That was after his 2015 arrest, when he was accused of sexually assaulting his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

Bianculli’s stepdaughter told Lighthouse Point Police, “He’s the devil and I’m in hell.”

This time, prosecutors filed charges.

Bianculli faced life in prison, but two years later, he was back at his waterfront mansion in Lighthouse Point because his attorney convinced a judge that he needed knee surgery. Video showed the suspect fishing and relaxing by the pool.

He appeared to be OK when a 7News crew knocked on his door.

“Get off my property,” he said.

Bianculli would not spend another day in jail until he was arrested on Thursday.

“He’s going to be in there for a long time,” said Martinez, “and he is an older person, but that doesn’t excuse anything. It’s what he did at his younger ages.”

Detectives are concerned over additional victims Bianculli may have targeted between the two incidents that led to his arrests. They urge anyone with information to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

