HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County man claimed the $950,000 jackpot from a lottery ticket.

The Jackpot Triple Play drawing was held on May 17 at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Stanley Thomas opted for a one-time lump-sum payment of $530,037.46.

He purchased the winning Quick Pick-Free ticket at Kwik Stop, located at 118 North 46th Avenue in Hollywood.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

For $1, Jackpot Triple Play players have three chances to win, as each ticket includes three sets of numbers. Players select six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set, while the second set is randomly Quick Picked.

Jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to boost lower-prize levels in each drawing until a jackpot is won.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.