HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County man claimed the $950,000 jackpot from a lottery ticket.

The Jackpot Triple Play drawing was held on May 17 at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Stanley Thomas opted for a one-time lump-sum payment of $530,037.46.

He purchased the winning Quick Pick-Free ticket at Kwik Stop, located at 118 North 46th Avenue in Hollywood.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

For $1, Jackpot Triple Play players have three chances to win, as each ticket includes three sets of numbers. Players select six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set, while the second set is randomly Quick Picked.

Jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to boost lower-prize levels in each drawing until a jackpot is won.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox