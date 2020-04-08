Broward inmate dies after being hospitalized for COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An inmate has died after being hospitalized for the coronavirus, Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The inmate was transferred from the North Broward Bureau to Northwest Medical Center where he died, Tuesday night.

Officials did not identify the inmate.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Three BSO staff members who came in contact with the inmate have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now quarantined, officials said.

