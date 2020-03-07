Broward Humane Society hosts 30th Walk for the Animals

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some furry pets and their humans took to the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale for a “paws-itive” cause.

The Humane Society of Broward County celebrated its 30th annual Walk for the Animals at Huizenga Plaza, along East Las Olas Boulevard, Saturday.

Four-legged participants and their owners walked to raise money for the shelter.

“When I took my dog out for his morning walk, he dragged me over here,” said Rich, one of the attendees. “He must have smelled the dogs from five blocks away.”

Organizers set up a dog area for the pups to enjoy themselves and an area for their owners to shop.

“Nice people, a lot of nice dogs, nice walk, just bought this shirt,” said Rich as he held up a T-shirt with the words “Dog Dad.”

The pet owners enjoyed live music and dog demonstrations. They also used this walk to see how their pets get along with other furry friends.

“My dog is a very nice — a trained dog, so I want to see how he is with the other dogs and the people, you know?” said attendee Victor Boldrif.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the homeless animals in Humane Society’s care, as well as educational programs and services they extend to the community.

According to the Broward Humane Society’s website, more than 2,000 people participated, and they’ve raised more than $500,000.

