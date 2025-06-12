HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County showed its commitment to helping the homeless get connected with crucial resources.

The ninth annual Homeless Community Symposium was held at the Armory Community Center in Hollywood, Thursday morning.

Several organizations were present to help homeless individuals learn about and connect with invaluable service providers and resources.

Some of the event’s organizers also experienced homelessness.

“We like to get all of those providers at one space at one time and then bring in the unhoused and homeless participants, so that they can find out about these providers,” said Reniese McNeal, who works as a behavioral health program manager for Broward Healthy Start Coalition. “I wanted to simply give back what had been given to me. So, I am a very dedicated advocate to the homeless population.”

Participants were given a fresh, new set of clothes.

