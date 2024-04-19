LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward HealthPoint is giving back to mothers in and near Lauderdale Lakes who are seeking prenatal and postpartum care.

The Maternity Care & Heart Community Resource Center was unveiled on Friday. The center will give women access to ultrasounds and lactation classes as they prepare to take on motherhood.

One executive said it’s all worth it to support their community.

“When everyone gets involved to meet the community’s needs, especially with maternal health, it is a winning day for all of the community and for Broward County,” said Melida Akiti, Corporate Transformation Executive at Broward Health.

Lauderdale Lakes is an area with limited access to prenatal and postpartum care, but officials with the center said they are hoping to change that.

