POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Staying healthy together was the main goal at a free community event held this weekend in Pompano Beach.

Saturday morning’s pop-up, hosted by Broward HealthPoint and the City of Pompano Beach, was held at Mitchell Moore Park. It offered health screenings, vaccines for children, nutrition counseling and referrals — all at no cost.

Broward Health CEO Shane Strum said the event aimed to help families in the county that may not always have access to medical services.

“These are services that you normally wouldn’t be able to get, or folks that have a harder time getting out and about, so we have primary care services, and really, a lot of the other wraparound services that are necessary for the community, so it’s really us bringing services to the residents,” he said.

The first 600 guests even went home with a food basket, a boost for families facing food insecurity.

City leaders said they hope to keep these mobile units moving, reaching more people and closing gaps in care.

