FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward health welcomed 140 new residents during a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning.

Among those in the ceremony is a woman whose father is the medical director at Broward Health North’s Rehabilitation Institute. This marks a major career shift for the young medical professional.

“Seven years ago I was in the fashion industry, and now, I’m a physician,” said Louise Francesca Inocentes. “Also at the same hospital as my father, as my first year as a resident physician, so I’m really grateful and humble to be here.”

The residents received their white coats as a symbol of their entry into the medical profession.

This year’s graduating class is the largest in Broward Health’s 87-year history.

