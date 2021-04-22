Broward Health to suspend 1st-dose COVID vaccinations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of South Florida’s largest hospital systems announced they will no longer be administering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Broward Health officials confirmed on Thursday that the suspension of first doses will go into effect on Friday.

Officials said the change comes because of low demand and expansion of vaccination sites across South Florida.

They will continue to provide vaccinations for those who have their second vaccine appointment already scheduled.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

