FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health teamed up with EllaRae Boutique to host an empowering spa day for 15 women battling cancer.

Thursday’s luncheon at Broward Health Medical Center treated the group of women to an afternoon of pampering, including massages, manicures, makeovers, yoga, art activities and custom wig fittings. Each woman pre-selected a wig from EllaRae Boutique’s catalogue ahead of the event.

The spa day aimed to help transform each woman and empower them as they continue their battles against cancer.

The boutique’s owner, Priscilla Diaz, took part in the event to personally fit each woman with their chosen wig.

“Because they’re timid when they come in, but you see them evolve as they go on throughout the day,” said Diaz. “It’s just an amazing experience.”

Diaz said she started her business when she was battling a thyroid condition, which caused hair thinning and hair loss, and led to her wearing a wig of her own.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.