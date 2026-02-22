LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward health organization has launched a new initiative to bring healthcare to underserved communities.

Broward Health Point launched its Stay Healthy Together program in Lauderhill this weekend.

The group helped connect mobile health units to more then 50 community partners.

Organizers said that doing this will help deliver medical resources and primary care services to at least 1,000 people.

“I think one of the things for us is we recognize that our community suffers highly with issues like high blood pressure, cholesterol, heart disease and diabetes, and unfortunately a lot of persons don’t have health insurance. So this particular partnership is going to help to bridge that gap, and being able to give them access,” said Lauderhill mayor Denise Grant.

The initiative is expected to last for the next two years.

