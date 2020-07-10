Broward health officials address overcrowded hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County health officials held a workshop with county commissioners in Fort Lauderdale Friday to address their concerns over hospitals getting overcrowded with COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases surge across South Florida.

“As of today, Broward County has a total of 26,709 cases of COVID-19, with the median age of 40,” Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, said.

The rising new numbers of coronavirus cases are extremely concerning for two of the county’s largest hospitals, Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Memorial Regional’s Dr. Aurelio Fernandez is even more concerned about the strain COVID-19 patients are putting on the system.

“Our numbers are much higher. We’ve seen an increase of 156% over April’s high,” he said.

Broward Health officials, like Gino Santorio, aren’t as worried about the staggering increase in new cases yet.

“We hope that the ICU percentage continues to stay significantly lower than it was during the first surge and, even though that’s not a lag, we’ve already now been four weeks into the second surge, so we would’ve seen some of that,” he said.

Hospitals said it’s not just the space in their ICU departments they’re worried about, but also their staff.

“We come for those beds, we can convert the conference centers and auditoriums and then create field hospitals, but you cannot produce nurses overnight, so we are bringing nurses from outside the area,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez added that the state is helping with the extra nurses.

