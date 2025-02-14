LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two big names in health care have announced a partnership.

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System are teaming up to become “Better Together.”

The new initiative is meant to provide the best possible care by combining resources, expertise and working as a unified team.

“We started to think, ‘How much change could we evoke? What would it look like if we brought everybody together? What if we worked as true partners?’ So the historical silos are starting to come together for a continuum of health for all of Broward County,” said Broward Health President and CEO/MHS Interim CEO Shane Strum.

The partnership outlined specific goals such as providing patients with timely care for chronic health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure and providing maternal health services, regardless of ability to pay.

The effort will also connect patients with other resources like providing affordable food.

