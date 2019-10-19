Broward Health Medical Center’s 1st triplets of 2019 go home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health Medical Center’s first set of triplets born in 2019 headed home this weekend.

Sophie, Samantha, and Sarah were born this past Tuesday, marking the first triplet delivery for the Fort Lauderdale hospital this year.

On Saturday, they got to go home with their lucky parents.

Triplet births are very rare, so doctors and staff said they were happy to play a part.

